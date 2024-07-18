A Red-Tailed Hawk Crossing Your Path Could Be A Sign That You Need To Have More Strength And Courage In Your Life

If you’ve read some of my articles here on Chip Chick before, you may remember that I am a big fan of bird sightings.

In some of my previous articles, I recently wrote about the significance of seeing stunning and symbolic birds like cardinals and bluejays, and I’m back with more.

Bird sightings are not only amazing opportunities for spotting some species you don’t get to see very often, but they can also be little messages from the universe, a rare and special privilege.

While some people are quick to shut down that idea, fear not, for this is a space where bird sightings can be considered symbols for certain things. This time around, we’re going to take a look at the gorgeous, strong, red-tailed hawk and what it means when you catch a glimpse of one.

Red-tailed hawks can be found worldwide but are most commonly seen throughout portions of the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Central America.

They’re well-known for their wide-spanned wings, impressive build, strong beaks, raspy calls, and reddish-brown feathers.

However, in some cultures, they’re not just birds; they’re often seen as spiritual symbols that connect us to something greater.

When you see a red-tailed hawk, it could be a sign that you need to have more strength and courage in your life. With their powerful wings and confident nature, these hawks can inspire you to have faith in yourself and go into your future endeavors courageously.

If a red-tailed hawk crosses your path, it can also be a sign to rely on and trust your intuition. These are often intuitive creatures, and when you see one, there’s a chance you need to be reminded to ‘trust your gut’ more often.

