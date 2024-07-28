A Shipping Magnate Hired An Artist To Redesign His Dining Room In 1876, But The Overzealous Artist Created What’s Now Known As The Peacock Room, Ruining Their Friendship Forever

When shipping magnate Frederick Leyland’s architect Thomas Jekyll fell ill, he turned to the artist James McNeill Whistler to complete renovations in his London home.

Leyland tasked Whistler with some slight alterations to the dining room. He wanted its leather wall coverings to complement Whistler’s artwork, “The Princess from the Land of Porcelain.”

In 1876, Leyland departed from London, leaving Whistler to do his job. When he returned, he discovered that Whistler had done much more than what was asked of him.

Leyland’s already lush space had been transformed into what is known as “The Peacock Room.” Whistler’s work ignited a feud between him and Leyland, destroying their friendship forever.

Whistler was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1834. He left the United States in 1855 to study in Paris before moving to London. He was inspired by the art style of Asia, particularly Japan.

Eventually, he developed a close relationship with Leyland and his family. In 1869, Leyland purchased a grand house in London, which was the same home that Whistler decorated.

While Leland was away from home, he received letters from Whistler detailing the dining room’s redesign and its great expense. On October 21, 1876, Leyland wrote back about how unhappy he was with the artist for not letting him know about the “elaborate scheme of decoration.”

He also emphasized that the renovation was supposed to be small-scale work that would take only a few days to complete.

In 1877, Leyland returned to find his chamber decorated with gold, blue, and green peacock motifs. Peacocks were painted on the shutters, and even the ceiling was covered with designs resembling the bird’s plumage.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.