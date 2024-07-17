Digital Self-Harm Has Increased 88% Among American Teenagers Since 2016, With Teens Posting Negative Content About Themselves Online

Many parents and educators are worried about how exposure to social media might affect kids developmentally — and they’re right to be concerned. Researchers have discovered that digital self-harm is on the rise. Since 2016, there has been an 88 percent increase in digital self-harm among American teenagers.

The phenomenon describes the act of teens posting negative content about themselves online. According to a new study, nearly 12 percent of teens between the ages of 13 and 17 in the United States have engaged in some form of digital self-harm as of 2021.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire analyzed three national surveys conducted in 2016, 2019, and 2021 to gain a better understanding of the destructive trend and how it has changed over time. The surveys focused on American teens between 13 and 17 years old.

They looked at two specific behaviors in relation to digital self-harm: whether teens had ever posted something hurtful about themselves online anonymously and whether they had ever cyberbullied themselves online anonymously. The researchers also considered factors such as race and gender to determine if certain groups were more likely to participate in the trend.

The study resulted in several findings that were rather troubling. In 2016, about six percent of teens posted negative content about themselves online anonymously, and four percent cyberbullied themselves anonymously. By 2021, the numbers had leaped to 12 percent and nine percent.

In regards to gender, teen boys were more likely to engage in anonymous cyberbullying in 2016. But, by 2021, the gender dynamics had experienced a shift. Now, teen girls have shown an overall higher rate of digital self-harm.

In addition, LGBTQ youth were much more likely to partake in digital self-harm than their straight counterparts. Non-white students were more inclined to anonymously post mean things about themselves online, particularly Hispanic students.

Finally, students who were victims of cyberbullying were five to seven times more likely to practice digital self-harm than those who had never been cyberbullied.

Previous research has demonstrated that digital self-harm is associated with issues such as depression, sleep troubles, eating disorders, bullying, and physical harm.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.