He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After Finding Out She Had A 6-Year-Old Son Because He’s Not Ready For That Level Of Commitment

This 24-year-old man and his 22-year-old girlfriend first met at a mutual friend’s party a few months ago, and they immediately hit it off. He thought she was funny, smart, and really beautiful from the start.

“Our connection felt almost instant, and we quickly became inseparable,” he recalled.

So, they began dating, and for the first two weeks, he thought everything was wonderful. He and his girlfriend started going out on dates, spending weekends together, and building what he thought was a meaningful relationship.

However, he later found out there was one major problem – his girlfriend never mentioned the fact that she had a kid.

After meeting her, he never thought to ask if she had a child since she never brought the topic up herself. Not to mention, their mutual friend who introduced them never said anything about his girlfriend having a kid – a son, to be more specific.

That’s why, one evening, while they were hanging out at his apartment, the truth finally came out, and he was shell-shocked.

It all began while they were just relaxing, and his girlfriend received a phone call. At that point, she looked pretty flustered and went outside to answer her phone. Then, once she walked back into his apartment, she looked nervous.

This pushed him to ask his girlfriend what was wrong, and she hesitated before revealing that she had a 6-year-old son.

“I was confused. I couldn’t understand why she hadn’t told me earlier,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.