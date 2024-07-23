He Still Plans To Go On A Cruise That Both His Ex-Girlfriend And Her Family Will Be On, Even Though They Recently Broke Up, And She’s Furious About It

This 28-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend, who’s 27, split up one month ago, and the breakup was difficult for both of them.

However, unlike most exes, they haven’t been able to completely cut contact with each other because they already had a vacation planned. To make matters even worse, the trip was supposed to be with his ex-girlfriend’s family.

Their vacation – more specifically, a cruise – was set to take place in a couple of months. He and his ex were going to join her whole family for the trip.

“But it wasn’t a package booking, so the room I got isn’t close to the rooms her family would be in. And her family has saved up some money for all of them to go,” he explained.

That’s why he already spent over $4,000 to go on the cruise – paying for both his and his ex’s food, alcohol, and excursions. He also requested time off of work and was actually really looking forward to going.

“It is my first cruise, and I was extremely excited,” he said.

So, he still planned to go on the cruise away – even after their breakup. His ex, though, isn’t okay with that.

In fact, she’s actually demanding that he hand over both cruise tickets and not go on the trip since she doesn’t want to see him on the cruise ship!

“I expressed to her that I can go and mind my own business. She can go with her family, and they can mind their business and us not interact,” he reasoned.

