He Walked Away From His Pregnant Wife After She Started Crying Again Since He’s Emotionally Exhausted From Her Having Meltdowns Whenever They Try To Discuss Things

This man and his wife are currently expecting, and throughout her pregnancy, his wife has been quite emotionally distressed.

She will get upset and cry over minor inconveniences, like when he buys the wrong type of onions. Or she will even cry when she says something upsetting or disrespectful to him.

At the beginning of her pregnancy, he tried his best to push his own emotions aside and just be there for her. He’d comfort her, make their bed, and handle more of the “heavy” chores around the house.

However, as time has gone on, he’s become pretty emotionally exhausted, too.

“Her crying doesn’t elicit as much empathy in me, but I do try and make it look like I care about her when I absolutely would’ve put my foot down and ignored her if she wasn’t pregnant with my kid,” he explained.

Just a few days ago, they also had another incident. While going over their grocery bill, he noticed that it was consistently increasing. He figured that was because, while he was at work, his wife was ordering food online and having it delivered.

So, he confronted her and told her that she needed to regulate her cravings better and “not let them get to her.” They simply don’t earn enough to support such a high grocery bill.

Well, this just made his wife really annoyed, and again, she began crying. But, this time, he reacted differently and just stood there – not moving.

“Yes, she’s the one who’s pregnant, and her issues matter the most, but it has started to feel like her issues take up so much space that it leaves no room to discuss what bothers me because she will have another meltdown,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.