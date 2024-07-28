Her Boyfriend Asked Her To Tone Down Her Southern Accent And Style While Meeting His Family Because He Didn’t Want Them To Think She Was Dumb

Most people will tell you that any partner who tells you that you need to change something about yourself that’s out of your control isn’t a loving partner after all.

One woman recently upset her boyfriend after refusing to tone down her Southern accent before meeting his family in California.

She and her boyfriend, Tyler, are in their 20s and have been dating for around six months. They both live in her home state of Georgia, where she was born and raised, attended school, and works.

Tyler is from California but also attended school in Georgia, and he liked it so much that he decided to stay and work there after graduating.

She never heard much about his life in California, as he seemed really happy in the South.

Then, about a week ago, she was thrilled when Tyler asked her if she’d like to join him on his upcoming trip home. He wanted her to meet his family, and she felt extremely flattered.

“I have only briefly talked to his mom, but she seems like a very sweet woman,” she said.

The trip is a few days away, so she’s already begun packing and included her cowgirl boots in her suitcase.

While there were really good vibes surrounding the upcoming trip, things changed when her boyfriend pointed at her boots in her suitcase and asked her if she really needed to bring them since they took up a lot of room.

