Her Boyfriend Has A Strange Obsession With A Flea Market Find, And She’s Weirded Out By His Behavior

Not that long ago, this 26-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend stopped by a flea market, and while they were there, her boyfriend came across something he absolutely had to have.

The object was a vintage lantern, and her boyfriend completely fell in love with his flea market find.

“He bought it on the spot, and I thought it was a cute little vintage decoration for our apartment,” she explained.

“But now, things have taken a strange turn. Ever since he got the lantern, he’s become super attached to it.”

“He keeps it by his bedside and even gets up in the middle of the night to walk around the apartment with it, pretending to be an old-timey watchman. He’ll say things like “All is well!” or “The night is dark and full of terrors,” and he really gets into character.”

When her boyfriend began doing this, she thought it was hilarious and charming. It seemed like a fun joke.

Her boyfriend has forever possessed an eccentric brand of humor, so it was totally him to carry around the lantern in such a fashion.

However, as time has gone on, she can’t help but feel utterly irritated by her boyfriend’s obsession with the lantern.

Nearly every single evening, he gets into character while carrying it through their home, and it’s ruining their sleep.

