Her Boyfriend Has Lost $30,000 On His Addiction To Cryptocurrency And NFTs

She’s Getting Tired Of How Much Money Her Boyfriend Has Lost

A woman has a boyfriend who is 25-years-old, and she’s growing weary of how much money he has lost on his addiction to cryptocurrency and NFTs.

He’s Spent $30,000 So Far On Cryptocurrency and NFTs

So far, her boyfriend has lost a shocking $30,000 on this, and she doesn’t know how she can get him to stop.

He’s Spent Absolutely Everything On His Addiction

He’s spent his life savings, he’s spent his student loans, he’s spent his tax refunds, and he’s spent the money that his mom and dad gave him for rent and bills all on his addiction.

Now Her Boyfriend Is Getting Into Credit Card Debt

He’s also starting to rack up debt on credit cards right now, while she’s spent the last couple of months paying his portion of living expenses since he no longer has any money that he has not yet blown.

It’s Ironic To Her That He’s In Grad School For Accounting And Finance

“He is in a grad program for accounting/financial management (yes, the irony does not escape me), plus also is employed part-time on the accounting team for a decently sized business,” she explained.

For Some Reason, Her Boyfriend Thinks He Needs A Side Hustle

“I myself am employed full-time, making decent money. Yet, he INSISTS on having a “side hustle.” He’s all about the grind.”

But There’s No Need, Since They Both Work

“Like he’s gotta do this, or he’s not doing enough. He grew up financially secure, so I don’t know where it comes from. With both of us working, there’s no need.”

Sadly, His Side Hustle Has Cost Him Everything

For him, that side hustle is all about cryptocurrency and NFTs, but I’m not sure you can really label that a side hustle since it has not made him any money.

He Spends Eight Hours A Day On Crypto

Between his grad school program and working part-time, her boyfriend still finds a way to spend at least 8 hours a day on things related to cryptocurrency.

Her Boyfriend Argues It’s An Investment

“I have asked him to explain precisely how this is any different from gambling (in fact, it’s worse than gambling in some ways), but his answer is always: it’s an “investment” (no, see his overdrawn bank statements),” she said.

He Keeps Making Excuses

Her boyfriend also continuously comes up with excuses or reasons as to why he has to keep blowing money on all of this, and she’s sick of it.

She Thinks He’s Living In A Fantasy Land

“He is living by a fantasy where one day he’ll strike gold and be out of this hole as if by magic,” she continued. “At least, that is from my position as an onlooker.”

Her Boyfriend Says He’s Just Unlucky Or Blames Other People For His Lack Of Success

“From his point of view, there’s a “logic” to this insanity…he says he understands it and only stupid people are the ones who fail, he just has been “unlucky”…or it’s all other people’s fault.”

She Needs Her Boyfriend To Accept Reality

She doesn’t get how her boyfriend can’t accept reality or learn from his past mistakes. She has attempted to get him to see what’s really going on here, but he won’t.

Her Boyfriend Is Upset She Can’t See He’s Investing In Their Future

His response to her concerns is always that he’s working hard to invest in their combined future, and he’s upset she doesn’t recognize that.

She’s Wondering How She Can Get Her Boyfriend To See Things From Her Side

How can she get through to her boyfriend?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.