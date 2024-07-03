Her Fiancé Started Crying And Accused Her Of Destroying His Relationship With His Female Coworker Due To Jealousy

Lately, this 32-year-old woman has been left feeling somewhat insecure in regard to her relationship with her 36-year-old fiancé.

They’ve been with one another for four years, and a year ago, they got engaged before moving in together.

Her fiancé is charismatic, transparent, and sweet, and she’s never had serious issues with him. Two months ago, a 24-year-old girl started working at her fiancé’s office.

Obviously, this girl is quite young. She has met her a couple of times and thought she seemed very nice, but then she started to feel like something wasn’t right.

“He had been coming home every day raving about her and how nice it is to have someone in the office who understands and laughs at his jokes,” she explained.

“It seemed like an innocent work friendship, but he started to give me other details from their conversations that had me concerned.”

This girl would declare to her fiancé that it was her time of month, so that was her reason for being super touchy or not in a great mood.

Her personal opinion is that this is oversharing and not something you should be telling a male coworker while in the office.

From there, this girl started filling her fiancé in on her personal encounters with men, and then her fiancé was turning around and telling her about the tales like they were exciting things to chat about.

