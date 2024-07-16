His Wife Secretly Got A Couple’s Massage With Her Male Coworker

This 32-year-old man has a 28-year-old wife, and they have been married for the last three years. His wife is the kind of woman who is quite put together.

Somewhat recently, his wife went away for a work trip, and while she was gone, she secretly got a couple’s massage with her male coworker.

His wife never brought up wanting to do this before leaving or after coming home, but he’s mostly upset that his wife got a couple’s massage and not a massage alone, then hid it from him.

As for his wife’s male coworker, this guy is single and unquestionably a lady’s man. This guy also barely speaks to his wife when at work parties or events, and when he’s met him in the past, this guy was super rude to him.

His wife is not on friendly terms with her coworker, so when she claimed to have bumped into him and decided to get a couple’s massage with the guy, he thought that was super bizarre.

He honestly would be livid with his wife for being friends with her male coworker because of how this guy is.

“I only found out a week later when the spa FedExed her anklet that she had left behind,” he explained.

“She came clean when I brought it up, but she thinks I’m making it a big deal and insists that she told me about getting a massage, just not a couple’s massage.”

“Apparently, the spa was almost full and had only one empty slot, so they decided to go in together. This is so out of character for her; she’s always been quite prim and proper…”

