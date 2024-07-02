Many Gen Z Teens Don’t Feel Motivated Or Inspired By Their Time Spent At School, According To A New Survey

When you were a little kid, did you enjoy going to school? There are many people from older generations who relied on school for not only education, but excitement and fun every day.

While yes, of course, some children have a hard time in school due to things like bullying or anxiety, there have been many children who were reliant on school.

Moreover, school has been a transformative space for countless students. It has provided them with a clearer vision of their future, helping them to envision the life they could lead after high school and potentially in college.

However, times have started to change, and many young students have found themselves resenting or dreading school.

A recent report from the Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation released a survey that showed that a large number of Gen Z teenagers don’t feel motivated and inspired by their time at school.

In partnership with Harvard Business School, the Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation surveyed over 1,000 Gen Z students between the ages of 12 and 18, asking them about their happiness, school lives, routines, etc.

Interestingly, less than half of the students, 48% of them enrolled in middle or high school, felt motivated to go to school. Additionally, only 52% of the students said they feel they do something interesting in school during the day.

There is a silver lining, as the survey also found that six out of ten of the Gen Z students stated they were happy, and the majority of the happy ones said they are motivated to go to school and feel like they do something interesting every day.

On the brighter side, 64% of Gen Z students who feel they’re happy also feel that the work they’re doing in school is important. But sadly, Gen Z students who stated they didn’t feel happy are only half as likely to agree with those sentiments.

