She Screamed At Her Husband In The Middle Of Disney World And Called Him A Deadbeat Dad For Missing Their Son’s Birthday Dinner

I know a few people who value sleep so much that they have to plan things around their sleep and nap schedules.

However, once you start missing important plans because you are sleeping, that can be irritating to your friends and family.

One woman recently snapped at her husband because he missed her son’s birthday dinner on their Disney World trip, which she put a lot of effort into planning.

She and her husband are in their early 30s and have a few kids together. Unfortunately, her husband’s sleep habits have caused a lot of tension in their relationship, and things came to a head on a recent vacation.

Her husband has an odd habit where he will stop doing anything at the drop of a hat so he can go to bed or take a nap. He can fall asleep just about anywhere at any time.

She first noticed this habit when they first started dating, and he’d stop texting her out of the blue, apologize, and say he had fallen asleep hours later.

While that’s fairly common, it’s not if it’s happening all the time, at any time of day.

“When we moved in together, he would constantly, without warning, go to bed,” she explained.

“He would get up in the middle of watching movies claiming he needed to go to the bathroom, and then 30 minutes later, I would go upstairs to find him asleep.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.