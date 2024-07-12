She Vanished In 2020 But Wasn’t Reported Missing Until Her Family Realized They Hadn’t Heard From Her In Months

In 2020, Diana Rose Alejandre was a 31-year-old mother of five living in Winterhaven, California. There, she and her girlfriend, Danielle Medeen, shared a home.

Yet, after she was last seen at her house early that year, Diana mysteriously disappeared – leaving her cell phone, purse, and other personal belongings behind.

Diana was not officially reported missing until June 30, 2020, when her aunt contacted the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. Her loved ones decided to file a missing person’s report once they realized that no one had heard from Diana since April 2020.

However, authorities believe that Diana was last seen at her home sometime in May 2020 before she vanished.

Since then, she has never been seen or heard from again, and her disappearance has remained unsolved for over four years.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Diana was known to travel between Winterhaven, Yuma, and Mexico. But her loved ones claimed that she would not just cut off communication and abandon her family.

“She’s gone through some tough times in life. I’m not going to lie and say she’s perfect. But she would never give up on her kids. She always had some sort of contact with her family. This just isn’t like her,” said Diana’s aunt, Jenny Espino.

Miguel Verdugo, an investigator from Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, shared some details regarding the investigation into Diana’s disappearance.

“During the first initial report, there was a report made as far as Diana having issues with her partner – as far as domestic issues – but nothing that led as far as kidnapping,” he said.

