She’s A Psychologist Sharing One Specific Miracle Question That Can Help Patients With Their Mental Health Journey

Have you ever been asked a question that was so profound it changed your life or mindset?

One psychologist recently went viral after making a video about what she claims to be a ‘miracle question’ in counseling sessions.

While counseling and therapy sessions often take time to see breakthroughs in patients, this psychologist has shared how one very specific question can do a whole lot to help a patient in their mental health journey with just a few sessions.

Olesya Luraschi (@olesyaluraschi) is a psychologist and creator of mental health-related content who went viral on TikTok in June after talking about this ‘miracle question’ in psychology.

“The reason it’s considered a miracle question is [because] oftentimes it allows people to change in just a couple of sessions,” says Olesya.

“Sometimes [after] even just one session.”

Are you ready to know what the miracle question is?

The ‘miracle question’ is, “Suppose you woke up tomorrow and you were happy. What would be different?”

The intriguing and powerful component of this question is how it “reverse engineers” how we think about the type of life we want.

