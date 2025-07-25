You Might Be Eligible For Cash In Poppi’s $8.9 Million Settlement

Poppi made a name for itself as the trendy, TikTok-famous soda that promised to be good for your gut. With sleek branding and prebiotic buzzwords, it quickly became a must-have in the health-conscious shopping carts of consumers across the country.

But now, the fizzy favorite is facing some serious backlash and an $8.9 million class action lawsuit settlement.

If you’ve ever sipped on a Poppi soda thinking it was helping your digestion, here’s what’s actually going down.

What Was the Poppi Lawsuit About?

In mid-2024, a California woman named Kristin Cobbs filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that Poppi misled consumers with its marketing.

The big issue? The brand labeled itself as “gut healthy,” but allegedly didn’t back it up with enough of the active ingredient that’s supposed to provide that benefit.

Poppi sodas contain inulin, a prebiotic fiber that can support digestion. But the lawsuit argued that each can only has about 2 grams of inulin—far less than the amount typically needed to see results.

To get meaningful gut benefits, you’d have to drink four or more cans a day, which the lawsuit claimed would load you up with too much sugar and possibly leave you bloated.

The brand didn’t admit to any wrongdoing but agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement to avoid a prolonged legal battle.

Who Can Get Money from the Settlement?

If you bought any Poppi products in the U.S. between January 23, 2020, and July 18, 2025, you’re eligible to file a claim.

Here’s what you could receive if you have proof of purchase (and if you don’t have proof of purchase, you can receive up to $16):

$0.75 per can

$3 per 4-pack

$6 per 8-pack

$9 per 12- or 15-pack

How to File a Claim

Filing is easy, and you don’t need to dig up every receipt. Go to PoppiSettlement.com and submit your claim by September 26, 2025.

Should You Still Drink Poppi?

That’s up to you. Poppi is still a lower-sugar alternative to traditional sodas; each can has about 3 to 5 grams of sugar, compared to over 40 grams in a regular Pepsi. But if you were drinking it for the fiber and gut health claims, this lawsuit might be a wake-up call.

Most nutritionists agree that a few grams of fiber from soda won’t do much unless it’s part of a diet that already includes fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains. So while Poppi may still be a tasty, bubbly treat, it probably shouldn’t replace your actual fiber intake.

Bottom line?

If you’ve stocked your fridge with Poppi over the last few years, you might be entitled to some cash. And if you bought it specifically for your gut, well… you weren’t the only one misled.

Let us know if you’re filing a claim, or if this changes how you feel about functional sodas.

