Stop Driving Yourself Insane With Relationship Anxiety Because The Stress Simply Isn’t Worth It

If you’re someone who has been deeply hurt by people you were in relationships with, you likely experience relationship anxiety now.

For instance, I was ghosted by two different guys I really liked, and I’ve been a bit scarred since then. Now, every time a new relationship or even fling has come along, I get relationship anxiety.

If you don’t know what relationship anxiety is, it’s a culmination of feelings that make you constantly question whether your partner, especially a new partner, is truly interested in you or not.

You may over-analyze every little thing your partner says and are in the mindset that they’re going to give up and leave any second.

Of course, that’s no way to live at all. You could have relationship anxiety for a wide variety of reasons, one of the main ones likely being that you’ve experienced a few traumatizing breakups in your lifetime.

However, constantly experiencing relationship anxiety can affect your future relationships and close you off to new adventures.

So, here are a few things to remember to kick your relationship anxiety.

Avoid panicking as soon as something goes wrong

I’m notorious for thinking that I’m getting ghosted the second someone I’m interested in doesn’t text me back within 24 hours.

