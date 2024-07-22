The Silver Lining Of Losing Friendships Is That You’re Presented With Opportunities For Growth And Reflection

One of the most devastating things a person can experience is losing a friend. The loss of a friend has the power to transform someone’s life completely, and it’s easy to fall into a deep depression when you and a friend decide to call it quits or unexpectedly end your friendship.

I know I’ve felt the horrible pain of losing a friend, and I’ve seen people of all ages go through it, too.

No matter how old you get or how many friends you make along your journey, losing one that you loved and were vulnerable with can wreck you.

However, in these circumstances, it’s important to remember that there’s still a silver lining, even if it seems extra difficult to find.

So, what is the silver lining of losing a friend?

The silver lining is that once you lose a friendship, you’re presented with opportunities for growth and reflection.

When we lose a friend, a lot of reflection happens. We may ask ourselves, “What just happened?” or instantly begin reflecting on every single experience we’ve had with that friend, reminiscing on the good times and wondering where things went downhill.

Then, there’s something else we should reflect on – what could I have done better as a friend?

Even if the friendship ended because of something out of your control, it’s still an opportunity to figure out how you prefer to function as a friend and the other ways you can show up and do better.

