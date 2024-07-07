These Five Flowers Are Stunning And Disease-Resistant

Gardening is truly a labor of love, and there are few things as disheartening as watching your plants fall victim to disease.

From spotting and wilting to the dreaded rot, it’s a struggle that every gardener knows all too well.

But thankfully, there are a variety of plants out there that are both beautiful and built to withstand the onslaught of common diseases.

Incorporating these disease-resistant plants and flowers into your garden can reduce your workload and ensure your outdoor space remains lush and vibrant.

So, here are five stellar options that are sure to bring both beauty and resilience to your garden.

Garden Phlox

Garden Phlox is a favorite among greenthumbs, known for its tall, stately clusters of vibrant flowers that bloom in mid to late summer.

It’s also available in various colors, from bright pinks and purples to soft whites and lavenders. These perennials are sure to make a striking statement in any garden.

Plus, beyond their aesthetic appeal, Garden Phlox is actually celebrated for its strong resistance to powdery mildew – a common affliction in many gardens.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.