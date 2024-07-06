These Six Companion Plants Make The Most Beneficial Neighbors In Your Watermelon Garden

There’s nothing better than biting into a juicy, sweet slice of watermelon on a hot summer day.

But, while watermelons are a favorite warm-weather treat, growing them can still sometimes be a challenge.

One way to boost your chances of a bountiful watermelon harvest is by using the age-old practice of companion planting.

By strategically planting certain crops alongside your watermelons, you can create a thriving garden ecosystem that promotes healthy growth, deters pests, and enhances flavors.

The Benefits Of Companion Planting

Companion planting is more than just placing plants next to each other. It’s about understanding the relationships between different plants and how they can benefit one another.

When done correctly, companion planting can improve growth, as some plants release chemicals that promote the growth of their neighbors. It can also repel pests, as certain plants can deter insects and other pests that might harm your crops.

Moreover, the right companions can actually enhance the flavor of fruits and vegetables. Lastly, companion planting allows you to make the most of your garden space by growing compatible plants together.

So, here are the six best companion plants for your watermelon crop.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.