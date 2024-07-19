This Super Rare Orange Lobster Was About To Be Someone’s Next Meal, But He Was Saved By A Dishwasher

The majority of lobsters come in a not-so-exciting shade of brown, converting to red if they end up cooked on your plate.

This is actually because the heat from cooking a lobster causes the proteins in their shell to break down, and their vibrant red skin is then what you can see.

But did you know that very rarely, lobsters can appear in the wild in blue or orange, instead of brown?

Blue is more common than orange, with about one in two million lobsters in the ocean being blue. Orange is the rarest, with only one lobster in thirty million ending up that interesting color.

Surprisingly, an orange lobster was recently rescued from a Red Lobster seafood restaurant in Colorado after nearly ending up as someone’s next meal.

According to a statement from the Denver Downtown Aquarium, this eye-catching lobster landed in Pueblo, Colorado, last Friday.

Staff at the Red Lobster was unpacking a shipment when the dishwasher noticed this little guy wasn’t like the others.

The dishwasher told the restaurant’s manager about the interesting orange lobster, and from there, the manager quickly jumped in to find a place to take the crustacean.

Before the Denver Downtown Aquarium stepped in to give the lobster a new home, the staff at the restaurant affectionately gave him the name “Crush.”

