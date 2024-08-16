After Being Born With No Legs, She Has Broken The World Record For The Longest Handstand On A Skateboard

A 31-year-old woman named Kanya Sesser has broken the world record for the longest handstand on a skateboard.

She successfully completed the skateboarding trick in 19.65 seconds in Los Angeles, California. Now, she will be featured in Guinness World Records 2025.

Kanya was born without legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from becoming an athlete, actress, runway model, and now, a world record title holder.

She lives by the motto, “No legs, no limits,” and continues to defy expectations by performing one amazing feat at a time.

“I think it’s one of the life-changing career moments that have happened to me,” she said about her handstand.

“It’s so incredible to me to make history for others to see. I have made an impact on others for the next generation to come.”

Kanya was born in 1992 with “a congenital absence of both legs,” per Guinness World Records. When she was an infant, she was found on the side of the road by a woman who was walking past a Buddhist temple school in Pak Chong, Thailand. After hearing her cries, the woman brought her to a hospital.

Once there, a nurse who was called “Nurse Mae Chan” and other hospital personnel took care of her until 1998, when an American family adopted her.

At the age of five, she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she grew up with her parents, Jane and Dave, and her two older brothers.

