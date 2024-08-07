After He Discovered His Wife Was Cheating With A Coworker, He Spent Four Months Collecting Evidence And Filed For Divorce Behind Her Back

This 34-year-old man and his wife, who is 35, have been together for 12 years and married for eight years.

But, beginning in March, he realized that she started acting quite cold toward him. Then, he noticed some other “suspicious things” occurring in their relationship, too.

So, he eventually couldn’t help himself and decided to do some detective work. In other words, he went snooping.

This allowed him to find out that his wife had been cheating on him – having an affair with one of her coworkers.

“It was first emotional and then became physical,” he explained.

However, even after finding out about her infidelity, he did not confront her. Rather, he just kept acting as though everything was perfectly fine in their relationship.

He and his wife kept going on date nights, enjoying activities, and sleeping together. But, throughout this same time period, he started collecting evidence of her affair.

“And working with my attorney to complete the filing behind the scenes and financial things,” he added.

This went on for around four months, and in the end, he filed for divorce without his wife even knowing about it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.