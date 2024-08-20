After Witnessing A Nanny Being Mean To A Child In A Park, She Spoke Up And Told The Parents

A 27-year-old nanny who goes by the name Jay (@jayruinsthemself) decided to speak up after witnessing another nanny exhibiting mean behavior toward a child at the park.

In an initial video posted to TikTok, Jay stated, “I’m at the park, and the kid who’s always here with a really mean nanny is here with his parents today, and I’m really tempted to say something.”

In a follow-up video, Jay disclosed to viewers that they had mustered up the courage to tell the child’s parents about the nanny.

At the beginning of the clip, the TikToker first explained that they had seen the nanny at the park before with a kid who appeared to be about 12-months-old.

The nanny would always “manhandle” the kid and “yelled when correcting his behavior.” So, when Jay saw the parents at the park one day, they decided to spill the details about the nanny’s actions.

“I went over to the parents, and I was just like, ‘Hey, you don’t know me, but I’ve seen your nanny with your kiddo at the park before, and your kiddo’s really sweet, and he always wants to play with my kids, and I just think you should know that if I were a parent, I would want my nanny to be kinder to my kid than your nanny is to your kid,'” recalled Jay.

There was a bit of a language barrier, but Jay managed to get the message out. The parents were thankful that Jay had informed them of the situation and left shortly after. Jay hopes that they will see the kid at the park later on with a new nanny.

Several TikTok users praised Jay for coming forward and saying something, especially since the parents may not have been aware of the nanny’s treatment toward their child.

“You definitely did the right thing; we should always strive to speak up for those that can’t speak up for themselves,” commented one user.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.