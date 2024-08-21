Construction Crews In Virginia Stumbled Upon The Remains Of A Home From The 1600s, And It Belonged To Someone Affluent

While construction crews were working on building a new archaeology center in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, they stumbled upon the remains of a home belonging to an affluent owner from the late 17th century, along with various artifacts from the same time period.

Previously, the site had been covered by a parking lot since the 1960s. Archaeologists are continuing to excavate the site.

So far, they have identified the brick foundation and cellar of the home, which is 32 by 40 feet and a well located approximately 40 feet away, according to Colonial Williamsburg.

Colonial Williamsburg is the largest living history museum in the country. The 301-acre space contains dozens of original and recreated 18th-century buildings. There are also actors and interpreters at the site who bring Williamsburg’s history to life.

The new findings were made during the construction of the Campbell Archaeology Center, which is set to open in 2026. It will house classrooms, laboratories, exhibitions, and the museum’s collection of artifacts.

Now, the architects of the Center are trying to tweak the building’s design in order to incorporate the archaeological site into the structure.

Researchers estimate that the recently discovered home was erected prior to the establishment of the city of Williamsburg in 1699. It may even have been built as early as 1660. Before the founding of Williamsburg, the settlement was called Middle Plantation.

In 1699, it was renamed Williamsburg in honor of William III and served as the capital of the Virginia colony until 1780, when the capital was relocated to Richmond. During that period, Virginia was one of the most prosperous and powerful colonies in North America.

Sometime between 1737 and 1740, the house was demolished. Based on objects from the well and the cellar, archaeologists believe the residents of the home were wealthy. They found a large, nearly intact window from the house, several clay wig curlers, finely decorated imported ceramics, and a silver teaspoon.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.