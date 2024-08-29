Fairy Rings May Seem Magical And Flush With Folklore, But Preventing These Mushrooms From Popping Up In Your Yard Can Save Your Lawn: Here’s How

Spotting a fairy ring growing in the middle of the forest floor might just make you question if magic truly does exist. After all, fairy rings are also called elf rings or pixie rings.

Don’t know what a fairy ring is? The phenomenon refers to mushrooms that sprout out of the ground in a circular shape. Some are small, but others can be over 1,000 feet in diameter.

Not to spoil the magic, but there is a rather straightforward and scientific process behind the existence of fairy rings. According to the Woodland Trust, the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom, these rings of mushrooms are caused by a fungus that grows underground.

Small threads called mycelium sprout from the fungus in a circular shape. A year later, mushrooms will pop out from the ground, following the same pattern to create a fairy ring. The older the circle gets, the bigger it will grow.

Stories and myths about fairy rings

Fairy rings have a rich history in European myths and folklore. Across Europe, different countries have their own versions of tales regarding the origin of fairy rings.

In English and Celtic folklore, fairies or elves dancing in a circle are what created fairy rings. Legend has it that if humans joined in the dance, the fairies would punish them by forcing them to dance in the ring until they collapsed from exhaustion.

German tales portray fairy rings as witches’ rings instead. It was believed that witches danced in the ring on Walpurgis Night, a spring celebration that occurred exactly six months before Halloween. In Austrian folklore, it was said that dragons burned fairy rings into the forest floor with their tails.

Another famous story warns against stepping into a fairy ring, as you may become invisible or trapped in the ring forever. Some cultures even view fairy rings as portals to another world or symbols of good luck.

