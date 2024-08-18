He Doesn’t Want To Go Over His Girlfriend’s House And Comfort Her After She Was Sprayed By A Skunk Twice Since He’s Nervous About The Smell

This 21-year-old guy is currently in a relationship, and his girlfriend, who’s 20, had a pretty rough week, which is why he promised to spend some time with her tonight.

But then, his girlfriend’s week got even worse when she got sprayed by a skunk twice while in her backyard.

After the incident, she texted him about what happened and said she was feeling really nauseous. She went straight inside to take a shower and attempted to get the smell off, but her efforts only made the stench worse.

“Now, she’s trying to order some things that are said to help, but in the meantime, she is totally miserable,” he detailed.

He did his best to comfort her, yet he also mentioned how they should probably reschedule their hangout. His girlfriend immediately shut that down and claimed to need him “now more than ever.” Afterward, she also asked if he was still heading over to her house.

Honestly, though, he wasn’t really on board with that. First of all, he’s never even smelled a skunk. He only recently moved to a new area, and there were no skunks in his hometown.

“But it sounds pretty intense, and I thought I’d read that it clings to whatever it touches. I’m not sure I would want to come if it meant I would stink for days,” he told his girlfriend.

Still, she didn’t really understand his reservations and just got upset with him. She also pointed out how they wouldn’t be able to see each other for over a week if he did not go over that night.

“I’m the one who literally can’t get away from the smell. However bad it is for you, it’s worse for me. Just put menthol in your nose if it’s really that bad,” his girlfriend said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.