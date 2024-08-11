He Filed For Full Custody Of His Young Daughter After She Nearly Drowned In The Pool At His Ex’s House, And His Ex Continued Leaving His Daughter Alone Outside Afterward

Summer is the season spent outside, enjoying all of the fun activities that warm weather allows. But, some of the most quintessential summer pastimes are also quite dangerous.

Lighting off fireworks on the Fourth of July or baking under the sun at the beach, for example, can lead to disastrous health outcomes. Plus, swimming in either a pool, lake, or ocean comes with numerous risks – most notably, drowning.

So, parents have to be on high alert during the summer, as any form of negligence could have horrible consequences.

That’s why this 26-year-old man is actually filing for full custody of his young daughter after her mother nearly let her drown in a pool.

For some context, he has a 4-year-old daughter, and just a few months ago, his daughter went over to his ex’s – her mother’s – home for a visit one weekend. But, the visit turned terrifying after his daughter almost drowned in her mom’s pool.

“Thankfully, she was rescued in time and was unharmed, but it was a terrifying experience,” he recalled.

Following that incident, he also couldn’t help but feel more protective over his daughter. He’s especially worried about water safety now, which is why he’s taken some more precautions.

For instance, he enrolled his daughter in swimming lessons and always made sure she was constantly supervised whenever in the water.

Yet, he recently realized his ex hasn’t been taking the situation as seriously. More specifically, he found out that his ex has been leaving their daughter alone outside while she is “busy” doing other activities.

