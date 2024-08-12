He Snooped Through His Wife’s Phone And Discovered She Had A Crush On Their Neighbor, So He Contacted A Divorce Attorney But Doesn’t Know If He Should Serve Her With Divorce Papers Now

This 26-year-old man and his wife, who is 22, have been together for two years, married for two months now, and they don’t have any kids yet.

Unfortunately, their time as newlyweds has also been off to a rocky start – since, apparently, he found out that his wife has a crush on their older male neighbor.

He only made his discovery last Wednesday when his wife fell asleep on the couch, and he got an overwhelming urge to snoop through her phone.

“Yes, I invaded her privacy because she’s been acting strange,” he noted.

While looking through her texts, he was able to recover some recently-deleted messages between his wife and her best friend.

Then, he caught his wife telling her friend how, over the past three months, she had been flirting with their neighbor – who lives right across the street from them.

“He is twice her age, in his late forties, with a daughter the same age as my wife. I’ve even spoken to the man before,” he revealed.

On top of that, his neighbor is actually married, so now, he wants to tell his neighbor’s wife about what’s been going on.

According to his wife’s text messages, she and their neighbor had been “chatting more and more” over the past few months.

