He Wants To Cancel Him And His Wife’s Trip To See The Northern Lights Due To Her Health Issues, Even Though He Knows She’ll Be Devastated

This 40-year-old man and his wife, who is 35, have always wanted to see the Northern Lights and have been researching potential trips for several years now.

But, since he turned 40 this year, they finally felt like it would be the perfect time to finally make the trek – splurging a bit and making it his “birthday trip.”

“So, we booked tickets on a 13-day cruise around Norway for next February. I think 80% or so of the trip will be above the Arctic Circle,” he explained.

Ever since they planned the trip, though, his wife’s health has unfortunately been declining.

For some context, she has suffered from health issues for some time now. And back when they booked their trip, they just assumed she would be feeling better by the time they left for Norway.

However, the opposite has happened, and things only seem to have gotten worse.

“She has not had a fully healthy day in at least the past several months, probably closer to a year,” he revealed.

That’s why he recently told his wife that he actually wanted to cancel their trip. He feels like he cannot bring her on a two-week ocean voyage through the north Arctic Ocean in good conscience while knowing that she is dealing with so many health problems.

He doesn’t think it’s a good idea for his wife to be that far away from a hospital or even just their home for such an extended time period.

