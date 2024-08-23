He Would Prefer His Family Not Attend His Law School Graduation, Since They Give His Deadbeat Brother Thousands Of Dollars Every Month Yet Refuse To Help Him In Any Way

This 26-year-old man originates from the Southeast, and his family is extremely wealthy. His mom and dad are worth millions of dollars, but their fortune isn’t exactly liquid cash.

He has an older brother who is a complete deadbeat. His brother is basically an addict who isn’t motivated to find a job or contribute as a dad.

His brother fathered two children with a girl he’s not married to, and this girl has three kids with different dads.

Despite his brother’s lack of motivation, his mom and dad bought his brother a house to the tune of six figures, and they pay for absolutely everything his brother needs, including his mortgage, his utilities, and things for his kids.

This costs his parents easily $3,000 to $4,000 a month, bailing his brother out.

While his parents are happy to help out his brother, who’s going nowhere in life, they refuse to support him, and he’s the only one trying to make something of himself.

His parents did pay for his undergrad degree, but that was it. When he turned 24, he realized he had to get a scholarship or take out loans in order to go to law school.

“When I told my family I was applying, they all non-jokingly laughed in my face and said I could not do it,” he explained.

“Long story short, I got a partial scholarship to attend an SEC law school, and I’m graduating this year.”

