Her Boyfriend Allows His Dog To Go To The Bathroom In His Apartment, Then Rewards The Pup For Her Bad Behavior

For the last two years, this 28-year-old woman and her 39-year-old boyfriend have been together. They don’t currently live under one roof, but they spend a ton of time at one another’s homes.

Her boyfriend has an 8-year-old dog that he loves, but her boyfriend makes no effort to ensure his dog behaves.

When she and her boyfriend cook or eat food, his dog stares them down, jumps on the table, paws at them, or barks for food.

She finds this completely terrible, but her boyfriend finds it cute and enables his dog to continue acting like this.

“The worst of this untamed behavior shows when she pees in the apartment – first of all, it is insane how often this dog needs to go out and pee – and it shows that the dog pretty much controls my boyfriend and that he doesn’t really care,” she explained.

Her boyfriend’s dog constantly goes to the bathroom in her boyfriend’s apartment. Instead of trying to prevent his dog from doing this, her boyfriend allows it to happen.

Her boyfriend refuses to reprimand his dog for her accidents, and instead, he coos at her and says he’s sorry and hopes she’s alright. He does this as he pets and cuddles his dog, which makes her crazy.

“I don’t want him to hit or yell at the dog, but don’t go over and coddle her!” she exclaimed. “That’s why she keeps doing it! You’re in charge here!”

“It’s just shocking because I’ve grown up with dogs for so long that are much better trained and well-behaved and never pee in the house…but it’s also like, do you want your dog peeing in the house? It’s like he’s happy to clean these pee messes up; it’s so bizarre.”

