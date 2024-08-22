He’s Tempted To Record His Dad’s Girlfriend, Since She’s Mean To Him Whenever His Dad’s Not Around

Some of the most frustrating people to deal with are those who act one way in front of others and then are completely rude and mean to you when you’re alone with them.

A man is tempted to start recording his dad’s girlfriend, who has been saying mean things about him whenever his dad isn’t around.

He’s 20-years-old and was a foster kid moving from home to home before being placed with his dad, Joe, when he was 10. Joe is his only family member, and he sees him as his dad rather than a foster parent.

Joe was previously married, but his wife sadly passed away two years after he moved into their house. It was tragic, but he and Joe got through it together, strengthening their bond.

“He’s been dating his current girlfriend, Sarah, for about two years,” he explained.

“She didn’t come over much, and when she did, it was pretty brief. But three weeks ago, she moved into our house because she lost her job and couldn’t afford rent anymore.”

The few times he met Sarah before the move-in, she was fairly polite, and he had no issues with her. But everything is different now, and she’s behaving like a new woman, a woman he doesn’t like.

Whenever Joe isn’t home, Sarah ignores him and acts like he doesn’t exist, not even speaking to him if he asks her a question. At first, he thought she may have been experiencing anxiety, but as Sarah’s gotten worse, he realized that wasn’t the case.

“When Joe’s at work and I’m in the lounge watching a movie, she’ll come in and start blasting TikToks on her phone or playing music, totally disregarding the fact that I’m there,” he said.

