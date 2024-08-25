His Mom Thinks His Girlfriend Is Vain And Set A Time Limit For Her To Get Ready For Outings, Which He Actually Believes Is Fair

This young man and his girlfriend, Emily, have been dating for a year now, and he thinks his girlfriend is wonderful. Despite that, his mom actually doesn’t approve of their relationship.

Normally, this wouldn’t matter much – as he and Emily are both college students who don’t live at home during the academic year.

However, now that it’s the summer, Emily did not have any housing options aside from returning to her home state in the Midwest. And she really didn’t want to spend her summer break there since there wasn’t much to do.

“So, I convinced my mom to let her stay with us,” he recalled.

But, ever since Emily began staying at his parent’s house, tension has been on the rise. And according to him, it actually all ties back to just how long it takes his girlfriend to get ready.

For some context, his mom and sisters love to go out a lot, and his girlfriend often wants to join the group because they tend to do some pretty fun things.

However, Emily is very into fashion and makeup – which is a major reason why his mom doesn’t like his girlfriend. His mom even thinks that Emily is “vain.”

Apparently, it takes Emily at least one hour to get ready on a regular basis. Plus, if she plans to go to a nicer place, Emily can take a couple of hours to get ready.

“She loves doing her hair and makeup and being all dolled up,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.