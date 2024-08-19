She Admitted That She’d Save Her Pet Cat Instead Of Her Boyfriend In The Event Of A Fire, So He’s Been Upset With Her Ever Since

If you were ever in a life-or-death emergency, and you had to choose between your partner and your pet, who would you pick?

One 23-year-old woman recently landed herself in hot water with her boyfriend after she revealed that she’d actually save her cat instead of him.

She and her boyfriend, who’s also 23, have been dating for three years and currently live together. Not long ago, she also adopted a kitten.

So, when she was just scrolling through TikTok last night, she came across a video asking viewers what three things they’d save in the event of a fire. She immediately said that she’d take her cat, to which her boyfriend jokingly responded, “But you’d save me first, right?”

However, she flat-out told him “no” and reiterated how if they were in a house fire, she’d pick the cat over him.

“And then I explained that he could save himself while the cat could not understand,” she reasoned.

Well, her boyfriend became super offended, and ever since he went to sleep that night, he hasn’t been speaking to her.

She thinks that some of this situation may have to do with the fact that her boyfriend has been “jealous” of her pet cat ever since she adopted it.

“I have wanted a cat since I was a child, so I was very excited when I got him and couldn’t stop talking about him,” she explained.

