She Found Out Her Husband’s Been Secretly Funding His Ex-Girlfriend’s Lifestyle For Three Years, So Now She Wants A Divorce

This 27-year-old woman and her husband, who is 38, have been married for six years now. Like most couples, their relationship has had its share of ups and downs, but she still always believed that her husband was committed to their life together.

“However, I stumbled upon something that made me question everything,” she revealed.

While she was looking at their joint bank account recently, she accidentally discovered a bunch of bank transactions that she did not know about. This pushed her to do some more digging, and she found out the payments were being sent to a woman she didn’t even know.

She wound up confronting her husband about this, and in the end, he admitted that he’d actually been sending money to one of his ex-girlfriends. The worst part? It’s been going on for three years!

Her husband has continued financially supporting his ex by paying for her rent and living expenses. On top of that, he sometimes even sends her gifts.

“His explanation was that he felt guilty for how their relationship ended and that he was just trying to help her out of a rough patch,” she detailed.

Her husband also said that he never thought she’d find out about the transactions. Additionally, he didn’t even think sending his ex money was a “big deal” since the payments didn’t significantly impact their finances.

She understandably disagrees, though, and believes that her husband has both betrayed her and majorly breached their trust. She can’t get over the fact that her husband has hidden this part of his life from her.

“To make matters worse, I’m also hurt that he’s been prioritizing her needs over our relationship,” she added.

