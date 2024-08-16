She Ghosted Her Best Friend Of 24 Years Because She Seemed To Be Trying To Take Out A Loan In Her Name

It’s one thing when a friend puts you in an uncomfortable position after asking you for money, but it’s another when they try to steal that money from you.

A woman has begun ghosting her longtime friend after suspecting that she’s been trying to take out a loan in her name.

She’s 27 and her best friend is 28. They’ve known each other since they were kids and stayed in touch after they married and started families.

Over the last year, she’s known that her friend and her husband have been struggling with around $50,000 in debt. Eight months ago, they discussed work because her friend was looking for a new job. She mentioned how much she makes a year in her position to her friend on the phone, and when they hung up, she thought nothing of it.

Then, 20 minutes later, she received an email from a bank requesting her to finish her loan application, even though she never started one. After reading the fine print at the bottom of the email, she noticed it came from the same bank her friend’s husband worked for and had been sent from his branch.

Hours after the first email was sent, she got a second one from the bank branch that essentially said, “Oops!”

She couldn’t help but find the entire situation fishy. Due to that, she decided to lessen her contact with her friend.

After the loan debacle, she and her family moved to a different state. To be safe, she figured it would be best not to share her new address with her friend, in fear she would try to use it against her. Whenever they spoke, and any time her friend would ask for it, she’d dodge the question as best she could.

Recently, she threw a birthday party for her child, which her friend thought was another good excuse to get her new location, and told her she needed her address to send over a birthday gift. She continued to remain silent.

