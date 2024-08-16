She Thinks Her Husband Is Crossing A Line With Their Son’s Daycare Teacher

Some people truly are more social and friendly than others, and this 33-year-old woman’s 36-year-old husband is that kind of guy.

She’s never had a problem with how outgoing her husband is up until recently. She now thinks that her husband is crossing a line with their son’s daycare teacher.

She found out several weeks ago that their son’s 45-year-old daycare teacher told her husband that their son resembles her son, who is still living in Cuba.

“Then, he told me on a different instance that she asked if he cooks my son’s lunches because she took a bite from the pasta and thought it was really good,” she explained.

“She recently asked me what the restaurant my husband works at is called because he invited her there, and she couldn’t find it online.”

“When I asked my husband about this, he said he invited all the daycare teachers, just like he has done in the past with my son’s therapist, and that it has never been a problem before.”

She admitted to her husband that she’s uneasy with how friendly he’s acting towards the teacher, and he defended his actions by saying the daycare teachers help their son out so much, and that was the motivation for his kindness.

He went on to say he doesn’t want to always view the world in such a negative way, which also encourages him to be more generous than perhaps other people.

She tried her hardest to empathize with her husband’s position, but a day ago, when she went to get her son from daycare, one of the other teachers insisted that the teacher she has a problem with had something to share with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.