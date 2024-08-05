She’s Recycling Jam Jars Into Adorable Cocktail Glasses For Summer

When that summer heat starts to kick in, a refreshing iced beverage is not a want but a need! If you’re a fan of summer cocktails and saving money, then this fun trend is for you.

London-based food writer Alexandra Dudley shared on TikTok (@alexandradudleyofficial) one of her favorite summer drink hacks, where she makes cocktails for her and her friends in jam jars.

“I feel like all of us are trying to save a little money at the moment, so this is one of the ways I’m saving money right now,” Alexandra says in her video.

To start out, Alexandra sets out two glass jam jars on the counter, each one containing a large ice cube.

Next, she pours one of her personal favorites, Campari, into the jars before securing their lids on the top.

Now, she has two beautifully red and refreshing drinks to take to the park for her and her brother to sip on.

The options are endless when it comes to what type of cocktails you could whip up in these jars. It’s all about personal preference.

Negronis, an Old Fashioneds, or even something fruity, it’s up to you. Even if alcohol isn’t your thing, making mocktails or lemonades in jam jars would also be a cute idea.

Even though meeting up with friends at the bar is always an option when you could really go for a drink, this common outing can get very expensive very quickly.

