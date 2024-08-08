These Six Plants Are Tick-Repellent, Providing A Natural Solution For Combating The Pests In Your Garden

As we spend more time outdoors this season, the threat of ticks becomes a real concern for people around the country.

These pesky little creatures not only make their presence known with itchy bites but can also transmit diseases like Lyme disease.

But, while there are chemical solutions available to combat ticks, many people prefer a more natural approach.

Enter the world of tick-repellent plants! These plants can add beauty to your garden while helping keep ticks at bay.

So, here are some of the best plants to include in your garden if you’re looking to repel ticks while maintaining your landscaping.

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemums, commonly known as just mums, are famous for their vibrant blooms that can light up any garden. Yet, beyond their visual appeal, they also contain a natural compound called pyrethrum – a neurotoxin that is used in many insect repellents and pesticides.

Pyrethrum is highly effective at deterring ticks, making chrysanthemums a smart addition to your tick-repellent strategy.

These flowers thrive in well-drained soil with plenty of sunlight, and while they appreciate regular watering, they are still relatively low maintenance. Simply plant chrysanthemums in borders or as edging to create a natural barrier against ticks.

