This Mom Secretly Hid Meat And Other Animal Products In Her Vegan Son’s Meals Ever Since He Was A Teenager

Many parents have been stuck with having to adjust their meals or insist on not adjusting their meals after their children decide they want to eat differently from the rest of the family.

For instance, if you’re a parent, have you ever had to deal with your kid sitting at the dinner table and suddenly declaring they want to become a vegetarian?

Or perhaps your kid watched a documentary in health class and came home from school insistent on only eating a vegan diet from now on?

While these sudden changes can be annoying, many parents try their hardest to accommodate their children and adjust their meals for them.

Still, other parents don’t have the luxury of changing their meals or insist that their children continue eating what’s on the menu for the rest of their family.

A video of an argument between a mother and her vegan son recently went viral, as they can be heard discussing how she hid meat and other animal products in his food since he was a teenager.

The video, secretly filmed by someone at their dinner table, was posted on Instagram and sparked a debate about cooking for kids.

The beginning of the video shows the mother’s son, who is now an adult, asking her how long she’s been hiding animal products in his food.

“I’ve never stopped doing it, really,” responds the mom.

