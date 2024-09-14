A 3,600-Year-Old Bronze Dagger Associated With A Now-Extinct Advanced Civilization Was Found Near A Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Turkey

In the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, an ancient bronze dagger associated with a now-extinct advanced civilization was found.

A team of researchers from Akdeniz University in Turkey conducted underwater excavations near a shipwreck off the coast of the Kumluca district in the Antalya Province, which is located in southern Turkey, according to the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“I would like to thank the teams of Akdeniz University and the Department of Excavations and Research for their meticulous work in unearthing the traces of civilizations hidden in the depths of the Mediterranean,” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the Culture and Tourism Minister.

Divers used hand tools to carefully remove the artifact from the sea floor. They brought it to the surface in a large box. The bronze dagger measured about seven inches in length and was held together by silver rivets.

It is thought to be about 3,600 years old. It is associated with the Minoan civilization, which lasted from around 3000 B.C. to 1100 B.C.

The civilization emerged from the local Neolithic culture and established itself on the island of Crete, now part of Greece. The construction of complex settlements began around 2000 B.C.

The Bronze Age Minoan civilization reached its height at about 1600 B.C. It was known for its written script, great cities, architectural feats, artistic achievements, and complex trade routes that snaked throughout the Mediterranean, cementing itself as a major maritime power.

The Minoans were able to foster relationships with Egypt, the Levant, Anatolia, Cyprus, and the Greek mainland.

Their artwork consisted of elaborate seals, pottery, and frescoes that decorated palace walls. The frescoes depicted religious and secular scenes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.