Ancient Hunters Didn’t Throw Spears To Kill Mammoths But Rather Used The Tools Like Pikes, Propping Them Up To Impale Charging Animals

In the past, researchers thought ancient hunters threw spears to kill mammoths, but new research has shown that the prehistoric beasts were taken down by pikes instead.

According to the study, the hunters used their spears like pikes, propping them against the ground and angling them upward. The charging animals would be impaled and killed.

The hunting strategy was more effective than spear-throwing, even if the spears were thrown by the strongest hunters. Historical evidence indicated that the pikes were designed to split in two once they hit bone, worsening the already-deep wound and causing fatal injuries.

“This ancient Native American design was an amazing innovation in hunting strategies,” said Scott Byram, the lead author of the study and a research associate with the University of California Berkeley’s Archaeological Research Facility. “This distinctive Indigenous technology is providing a window into hunting and survival techniques used for millennia throughout much of the world.”

The new finding is part of decades-long research into Clovis points, ancient weapon tips that date back about 13,000 years ago. They are named after a small town in New Mexico, where the shaped stones were discovered nearly a century ago.

Across North America, thousands of them have been recovered. They are carved from rocks, such as chert, flint, or jasper, and have scalloped edges and fluted indentations on both sides of their base.

Clovis points are often the only part of a spear that is recovered. Sometimes, the bone shafts at the end of the weapon are found. However, wooden shafts have never been recovered since wood is not preserved quite as well.

Many archaeologists disagree on how the Clovis points were used. Some believe that early Americans mounted the points on wooden shafts to create weapons, but others argue that they were unable to inflict deep, deadly wounds on large animals. Instead, the ancient communities used Clovis points to cut meat from carcasses.

The authors of the new study think the Clovis points were placed on wooden shafts, but hunters wouldn’t waste such valuable tools by throwing them around.

