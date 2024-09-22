Archaeologists Unearthed 3,200-Year-Old Military Barracks In Egypt That Contained A Bronze Sword With An Inscription Of The Name Ramesses II

The remains of a 3,200-year-old military barracks were recently unearthed in Egypt. The barracks contained a vast collection of artifacts, including a bronze sword with a hieroglyphic inscription depicting the name Ramesses II.

The structure consisted of a series of storage rooms used to hold grain and ovens for baking. According to Ahmed El Kharadly, an archaeologist with the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and excavation leader at the site, several cow burials and pottery remains with fish bones were also uncovered.

In ancient Egypt, cows were symbols of strength, prosperity, and abundance. They were regarded as celestial deities.

But in this case, the cows were likely used for eating. El Kharadly noted that the cow bones were found near the oven in a silo area, meaning that the animals were butchered, dried, and stored in silos.

In addition, the team of archaeologists discovered some weapons, such as a bronze sword that bore the name of King Ramesses II, who ruled from around 1279 to 1213 B.C.

Ramesses had the second-longest reign in Egyptian history, which was marked by a boom in construction and wars with the Hittites and enemy invasions.

The sword was found in a small room in the barracks. It was near an area where an enemy might have tried to infiltrate. This indicated the sword was used for fighting and was not just for decoration. It was probably a gift that was rewarded to a high-ranking officer for their service.

The engraving of the king’s name boosted the status of the owner and demonstrated the king’s generosity, power, and wealth.

Furthermore, there were two limestone blocks inscribed with hieroglyphics that mentioned Ramesses II and an official named “Bay.” The ancient Egyptians constructed the barracks along a military road in the northwest Nile Delta.

