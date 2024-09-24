He Forgave His Cheating Wife When She Signed A Postnup, But Now That He Knows She Lied, He Wants A Divorce

Five years ago, this 35-year-old man and his 32-year-old wife, Ella, tied the knot, and they have been with one another for seven years in total.

Two years ago, Ella sadly cheated on him with one of her coworkers, Bill. Cheating has always been a dealbreaker for him, so he resolved to divorce Ella.

But Ella worked hard to revive his trust in her, and a couple of other reasons led to him remaining in their marriage.

First of all, Ella came clean about her affair on her own. It wasn’t that he discovered the cheating and made her confess.

Second, Ella cheated only one time, sleeping with Bill at a housewarming party. The fling with Bill was over and done in a single evening, according to Ella.

Third, as soon as Ella told him the truth, she quit her job of her own volition. She was hoping that proved to him she was ready to enforce boundaries. He told Ella not to quit her job, as he was worried that would mean he would have to pay her more alimony, given her unemployment.

Finally, he cheated back when he was 19 and in college. He ended up kissing another girl, but his girlfriend forgave him for his mistake. It made him feel terribly hypocritical for failing to forgive Ella, even though what she did to him was way worse than what he did to his college girlfriend.

Taking all of that into consideration, coupled with Ella’s genuine show of remorse, he stayed married to Ella.

Their relationship over the years has been wonderful, and Ella’s the woman for him. He asked her for one thing in order to move on: she had to say yes to a postnup.

