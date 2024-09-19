He Said His Wife Needs To Go To A Mental Asylum After She Asked His Sister To Dress More Modestly Around Him

This man is currently married, and recently, he went on a one-week vacation with both his wife and his sister. The reason for their impromptu trip was that he’d just received a bonus at work, and he wanted to use it on a getaway.

Rather than only taking his wife along, he decided to ask his sister to come, too, since she’d been going through a rough patch.

“She was still really sad about breaking up with her fiancé who had cheated on her, and I wanted to get her mind off of it,” he recalled.

“My sister was really excited about the trip.”

But while he had a wonderful time, it eventually became clear that his wife was angry about his close relationship with his sister.

For some context, he booked two separate rooms at their hotel – one for him and his wife to share and another for just his sister. He also gave his sister a spare key to his and his wife’s room, saying that she could come over whenever she wanted.

So, every single morning, his sister would show up at their hotel room to hang out and discuss their plans for the day. During these conversations, she also typically wore an oversized T-shirt.

Well, a few days into their vacation, he found out his wife had actually confronted his sister and asked her to dress “more modestly” around him.

“My sister seemed very sad and asked if she was intruding on our vacation,” he revealed.

