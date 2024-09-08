Her Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend Offered To Be Their Surrogate, But She Finds The Whole Situation Extremely Weird

When this 37-year-old woman was just 13, she was in an accident that left her unable to have children.

Now, over two decades later, she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for 10 years. They recently felt like they were finally settled into their jobs and lifestyles, too, which is why they’ve begun thinking about starting a family.

In the past, she was always open to the idea of adopting a kid.

“But my husband is adamant about us having our own children. This is where things went awry,” she explained.

It all began while they were researching surrogacy, and her mother-in-law texted her out of the blue – asking about her plans to find a surrogate.

Her mother-in-law went on to talk about how expensive the process was and claimed to have a “perfect solution.” The real kicker? The so-called “solution” was using her husband’s ex-girlfriend as a surrogate.

She found out that her mother-in-law remained in contact with her husband’s ex after they split up and maintained a solid relationship with the woman.

“It was weird because, according to my husband, things ended badly between them – like to the point where he apparently had to block his ex,” she revealed.

Nonetheless, her mother-in-law has kept photos of her husband and his ex in her home as if none of that ever happened.

