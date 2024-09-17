Her Siblings Are In Financial Crisis, But She’s Not Using Her Inheritance To Bail Them Out

Recently, this 28-year-old woman’s mom and dad passed away quite suddenly. They did leave behind a will, stating she would inherit the largest share of their estate instead of her siblings.

She got her mom and dad’s home, along with their savings. Her siblings, a 34-year-old sister and a 32-year-old brother, inherited much less than she did, though she says it’s still a “fair” share.

Her parents stated they decided to divide the will in this way because she’s always caring for her siblings, bailing them out with money, and keeping their home well-managed.

“My siblings, on the other hand, have been pretty absent,” she explained. “They’ve always struggled with maintaining jobs, and I’ve bailed them out financially several times.”

“My parents believed I would use the inheritance responsibly, whereas they weren’t sure about my siblings. Here’s where things get tricky: both of my siblings are now in a financial crisis. They’ve come to me asking if I’d be willing to share more of my inheritance to help them out.”

“They’re struggling with rent, and one of them has medical bills they can’t cover. They’ve accused me of being selfish and not “doing the right thing” since I have more than they do now.”

But she has already bent over backward to help her brother and sister in the past, and sometimes that came at her own expense.

She knows her mom and dad left her with the lion’s share because they had a valid reason, and she wants to stick to honoring what they wanted.

She has had to work her heart out to get to where she is in life, and if she is always there to get her siblings out of bad situations, they will never learn responsibility.

