He Missed The Birth Of His Daughter Due To Work, But His Wife Won’t Forgive Him

This man has a job that requires him to go for some periods of time without having access to his cell phone.

If that’s not the case, he’s often literally in the middle of nowhere without cell service. He knows when this is happening, as these events are scheduled well in advance for him and take up an entire day.

Also, there are many safety standards he must abide by while this is all going on, so it makes sense he needs to be without distractions.

During his wife’s pregnancy, he made a plan to take time off from work as her due date approached. But his wife unexpectedly gave birth a month earlier than they thought she would.

As his wife went into labor, he was completing an inspection and was in a bad service area. When he finally was in a spot where he had service once more, he found out that his wife was going into labor.

He rushed to the hospital, and he arrived to learn that his wife had already given birth to their little girl.

It’s been a year and a half since he missed the birth of his daughter, and he’s a very engaged dad.

His wife has hardly forgiven him, and whenever they encounter a disagreement, she’s quick to throw that in his face.

It doesn’t matter if they’re arguing about what kind of food they should get or something more serious: she does it without fail.

