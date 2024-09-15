Her Sister Found Out Her Husband Had Been Cheating Throughout Their Whole Relationship, But She Won’t Help Watch Her Sister’s Kids While Her Sister Gets A Job And Saves Up Enough Money To Leave Him

Just last month, this woman’s sister welcomed her second baby into the world.

However, the experience wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows – because a couple of months beforehand, it came out that her brother-in-law had been cheating on her sister throughout their entire relationship.

The most troubling part is that her sister has no education or career history. She’s only ever been a stay-at-home mom.

“I discouraged her from having children without an education or career to fall back on, but my sister told me to mind my own business,” she recalled.

Now, though, it appears she might have been right. Her sister wants to leave yet cannot afford to since her sister’s husband has complete control over their finances.

On top of that, once her brother-in-law’s infidelity was exposed, he actually claimed that if her sister didn’t like it, then she could get out of the home he paid for and “sleep on the street.”

This has pushed her sister to want to get a job. As for childcare, her sister expects her to either watch the kids on her days off from work or help pay for daycare.

She has a major problem with that idea, as she doesn’t like children whatsoever, hence why she and her husband have opted to be child-free.

She also already works three days a week as a registered nurse, and the last way she wants to spend her free time is by babysitting.

